Xi encourages students to actively engage in sci-tech innovation

Xinhua) 10:27, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged representatives of students participating in China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 to promote the spirit of science and actively engage in technological innovation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to them.

In the letter, Xi praised the students for taking the competition as a platform to apply their knowledge gained in classrooms and laboratories to solve practical problems, hone their abilities in innovative practice, and foster friendship among Chinese and international youth through mutual learning.

Noting that young people are an important driving force behind innovation, Xi called on the students to contribute to promoting scientific and technological exchanges between China and other nations, as well as propelling scientific and technological progress.

Xi also urged the society as a whole to pay attention to the growth and development of young people, foster a conducive atmosphere for innovation and entrepreneurship, and provide an expansive platform for the young people to better exhibit their talents in the country's endeavors to advance Chinese modernization.

This year's competition attracted over 20 million college students from 153 countries and regions. The final took place on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Education, relevant authorities and provincial-level governments, the competition aims to provide a platform for college students from home and abroad to engage in innovation, entrepreneurship, exchanges and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)