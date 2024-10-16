Home>>
Xi visits Gu Wenchang memorial hall
(Xinhua) 15:00, October 16, 2024
FUZHOU, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday afternoon visited the Gu Wenchang memorial hall in Dongshan County during an inspection tour to Zhangzhou City, east China's Fujian Province.
Xi learnt about the inspiring deeds of Gu, a former Party chief of Dongshan, hailing him as an exemplary representative of the countless outstanding leading officials of the CPC.
Xi urged officials to emulate his example in both personal conduct and governance, and work towards promoting local development during their time in office.
