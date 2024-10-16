Seminar held to study Xi Jinping Thought on Culture

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a seminar to promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and delivers remarks in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A seminar was held on Tuesday in Beijing to promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the seminar and delivered remarks.

It is imperative to thoroughly study and implement the thought, strive for the prosperity of the culture and art sector, and achieve new heights, according to attendees of the event.

They called for efforts to fully tap into the contemporary value of fine traditional Chinese culture and draw on inspirations from fine cultures of other countries.

The Party's leadership over the culture and art work must be upheld, and the Party's principles and policies concerning the work must be implemented faithfully, they said.

Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presided over the seminar.

