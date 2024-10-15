Home>>
Xi's speech at literature, art symposium to be published
(Xinhua) 15:44, October 15, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a symposium on literature and art will be republished on Wednesday in the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of the symposium held in Beijing, where Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed some of the country's most renowned artists and writers at the time.
