Xi congratulates Taye Atske Selassie on taking office as Ethiopian president

Xinhua) 08:25, October 14, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Taye Atske Selassie on taking office as president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Xi noted that in recent years, China-Ethiopia relations have witnessed comprehensive and rapid development, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful outcomes in pragmatic cooperation across various fields.

Xi said that he places great importance on the development of China-Ethiopia relations, and is willing to work with President Taye to take the chance of implementing the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to push the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries for achieving new results and better benefit the people of both nations.

