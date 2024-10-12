Xi stresses giving play to unique role of people-to-people diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) here on Friday.

Xi had a group photo taken with the foreign guests and spoke highly of the long-term dedication of international friends to cementing friendship with China.

He pointed out that people-to-people friendship is the foundation for stable and long-term international relations and an unremitting driving force for promoting world peace and development. Over the past 75 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has united and led the Chinese people in blazing a path of modernization that has not only developed the country itself but also benefited the world, he said.

Xi said that looking back on the journey, China's achievements in various fields would not have been realized without the support of people from other countries. Numerous international friends have shared weal and woe with the Chinese people. Numerous foreign enterprises, institutions and individuals have actively participated in advancing China's socialist modernization, thus achieving mutual benefits and making important contributions to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries, he added.

"We will always remember your important contributions to China and the sincere friendship that has been developed with the Chinese people," said Xi.

Stressing that the world is once again at a crossroads in history, Xi said that in the face of changes unseen in a century, building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way forward for people of all countries.

China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with friends from all other countries, give play to the unique role of people-to-people diplomacy, and strive to build a community with a shared future for humanity, said Xi.

"First, embracing the spirit of 'shared responsibility as dwellers of the same planet,' we must build a broad consensus on creating a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said. "We should promote humanity's common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and make the planet Earth a peaceful, friendly and harmonious home for all."

"Secondly, guided by the principle of win-win cooperation, we should strengthen synergy in building a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said. China does not pursue self-centered modernization, and welcomes more foreign friends to actively participate in China's modernization process. The country is committed to providing new opportunities for global development with its achievements in modernization, and promoting a global modernization that features peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity to better benefit people of all countries.

"Thirdly, with an open and inclusive mindset, we should embrace all civilizations to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said. Noting that the Chinese nation has always been open and inclusive and the Chinese people are kind and friendly, he said China is willing to work with all parties to advance the Global Civilization Initiative and deepen understanding and friendship through sincere dialogue in order to replace estrangement with exchanges and clashes with mutual learning.

Xi emphasized that the CPC serves the people, the Chinese government belongs to the people, and China's diplomacy represents the people. The Chinese government will continue to support the CPAFFC in playing its unique role in developing international friendship and promoting practical cooperation.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the National Assembly of Thailand Bhokin Bhalakula, and Elyn MacInnis, the founder of "Friends of Kuliang," spoke at the conference.

They extended warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and praised the unique role of the CPAFFC in promoting people-to-people diplomacy and fostering greater understanding and friendship among people from different countries.

According to the speakers, under the leadership of President Xi, China has successfully eradicated absolute poverty and achieved rapid development, becoming a beacon of hope for developing countries. President Xi's proposal to build a community with a shared future for humanity and initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative demonstrate far-sightedness, vision and a sense of responsibility toward global governance. Xi's proposal and initiatives have pointed the way for close cooperation and mutual benefit among countries, and China's development and prosperity will continue to benefit the world.

Approximately 200 people attended the event, including former political leaders from various countries, members of royal families, heads of international friendship organizations, and international friends of China.

Senior Chinese officials Cai Qi, Han Zheng and Wang Yi were present.

Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

