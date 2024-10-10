Xi extends greetings to elderly on eve of China's Seniors' Day

Xinhua) 13:06, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended greetings to the elderly on the eve of the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Friday this year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed the hope that the elderly are well provided for, enjoy their lives, and continue their pursuits.

Xi made the remarks in a letter to representatives of seniors who participate in a national voluntary initiative.

