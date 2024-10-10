Quotes from Xi: Step up conservation of Yangtze River and stop its overdevelopment

(People's Daily App) 15:16, October 10, 2024

President Xi Jinping has often stressed protection and green development of the Yangtze River. Keeping the mother river vibrant and alive is not only his constant affection for the mother river, but also a systematic plan for the future.

