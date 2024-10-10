Xi congratulates Saied on re-election as Tunisian president

Xinhua) 09:57, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Kais Saied on his re-election as president of the Republic of Tunisia.

Xi pointed out that China and Tunisia enjoy profound traditional friendship. In recent years, under the joint guidance of both leaders, bilateral relations have developed in a sound and steady manner, with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields and ever deepening traditional friendship, Xi said.

Xi said he and Saied announced the establishment of China-Tunisia strategic partnership during Saied's successful state visit to China in May, pushing bilateral relations to a new level.

Xi said he highly values the development of China-Tunisia relations and is ready to work with Saied to take the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties this year as an opportunity to carry forward China-Tunisia friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and push for steady and long-term growth of China-Tunisia strategic partnership.

