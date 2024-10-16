Home>>
Xi says China, U.S. should serve as boost to each other's development
(Xinhua) 13:01, October 16, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and the United States should serve as a boost to each other's development rather than a hindrance, and China is willing to work with the United States as partners and friends.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.
