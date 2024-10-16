Home>>
Xi says China-U.S. ties one of world's most important bilateral relations
(Xinhua) 12:24, October 16, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China-U.S. ties are one of the world's most important bilateral relations, which bear on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.
