China's countryside to have brighter prospect: Xi

Xinhua) 14:48, October 16, 2024

FUZHOU, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's countryside will surely have a brighter prospect and farmers will live a more prosperous life on the new journey in the new era, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xi made the remarks Tuesday afternoon while inspecting Aojiao Village of Dongshan County in Zhangzhou City, east China's Fujian Province.

At the village pier, Xi looked over dried seafood and fishing harvest, and learned about local efforts to advance rural revitalization.

Xi was here in 2001 when he worked in Fujian, and was delighted to see tremendous changes that had taken place in the village over the past 23 years.

To promote rural revitalization, it is necessary to capitalize on advantages and make good use of local marine resources, he said.

