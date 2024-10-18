Xi stresses importance of sci-tech in advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 13:05, October 18, 2024

HEFEI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has emphasized that science and technology should be at the forefront in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi made the remarks during his visit to the Hefei Binhu Science City in east China's Anhui Province on Thursday afternoon.

