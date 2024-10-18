Xi inspects east China's Anhui Province

Xinhua) 11:22, October 18, 2024

HEFEI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday afternoon inspected the cities of Anqing and Hefei in east China's Anhui Province.

Xi visited the Liuchi Alley in Tongcheng City under Anqing and the Hefei Binhu Science City.

During the visits, he learnt about the local efforts to carry forward fine traditional Chinese culture, promote cultural-ethical progress, advance institutional innovation of science and technology, and accelerate the application of scientific and technological advances.

