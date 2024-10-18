Xi to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia

Xinhua) 15:33, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22 to 24 at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.

