Xi to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia
(Xinhua) 15:33, October 18, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22 to 24 at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.
