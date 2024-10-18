Home>>
Xi makes instruction on establishment of resource-recycling company
(Xinhua) 13:11, October 18, 2024
TIANJIN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of building a national platform for recycling and reusing resources in a recent instruction on the establishment of a company specialized in resources recycling.
