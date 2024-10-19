Xi makes instruction on establishment of resource-recycling company

Xinhua) 09:20, October 19, 2024

TIANJIN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of building a national platform for recycling and reusing resources in a recent instruction on the establishment of a company specialized in resource recycling.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the establishment of the company is an important decision and arrangement made by the CPC Central Committee to perfect an economy that facilitates green, low-carbon, and circular development, and advance the building of a beautiful China on all fronts.

Xi urged the company to fully implement a comprehensive resource conservation strategy, boost recycling to turn wastes into wealth, stick to an innovation-driven approach as well as open cooperation, and make efforts to smooth the resource-recycling chains.

Li Qiang, Chinese premier and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said in an instruction that efforts must be made to establish a multi-layered and efficient system for recycling and reusing resources, implement a new round of large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-ins of consumer goods, and build a world-class industrial group specialized in recycling and reusing resources.

At the inaugural meeting of the company on Friday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Zhang Guoqing, Chinese vice premier and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged the company to strengthen innovation in technology, management and business model, and lead the high-quality development of resource recycling and reusing industry in the country.

Chen Min'er, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee, also attended the meeting.

