In pics: Explore 2024 CIFTIS's Pavilion for Countries

People's Daily Online) 13:51, September 14, 2024

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the national pavilion of Kazakhstan at the China National Convention Center during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing on Sept. 12, and will run till Sept. 16.

At CIFTIS, 26 countries and six international organizations set up exhibitions in the area of the Pavilion for Countries at the China National Convention Center. Among these, 13 countries and international organizations, including Portugal and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), set up independent offline exhibitions for the first time. France serves as the guest country of honor for the first time.

The exhibition area of the Pavilion for Countries brings together iconic items from various countries, such as the Arc de Triomphe from France, hand drums from Africa, and yurts from Kyrgyzstan. Exhibitors from different countries display their unique tourism resources, well-established enterprises, and investment policies at the world's largest services trade fair.

CIFTIS has attracted 85 countries and international organizations, alongside over 450 Fortune Global 500 companies and leading enterprises.

