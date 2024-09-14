A glimpse of ongoing 2024 CIFTIS in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:30, September 14, 2024

People look at a hydrogen-powered motorcycle displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A man looks at a model of AI-powered cement mixing station displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows a surgery robot displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A humanoid robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A visitor poses for photos with a robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A staff member (L) introduces chassis technologies of a new energy vehicle to a visitor during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

An opera-performing humanoid robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A woman looks at paper-resembling electronic displays during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor learns about an AI-powered gastrointestinal endoscopy medical platform during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People look at humanoid robots displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People look at a robotic dog displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch an AI-powered orthopedic surgical robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor interacts with a digital holographic screen during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A man learns about a construction model during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor learns about a hybrid new energy motor during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People visit the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People visit the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People visit the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A visitor looks at the SHURUI Single-port Endoscopic Surgical System during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

A woman learns about a leather outfit displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor tries PICO 4 Ultra during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A visitor tries a VR device during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Visitors experience MR (mixed reality) devices during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors watch an opera-performing humanoid robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Humanoid robots make heart-shaped gestures during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A woman looks at a home-based plant cultivation device displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

People look at a drone displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People interact with a robotic dog during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

A mobile charging vehicle is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor tries XR (extended reality) technologies during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors watch a performance by robotic devices during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A staff member demonstrates the e-CNY payment system for subway entrance during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A woman visits the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor looks at contact lenses capable of eye movement tracking during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member introduces a brain nerve rehabilitation product to a visitor during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

A visitor takes photos of a robot demonstration during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows contact lenses capable of eye movement tracking during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

