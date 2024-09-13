China, Iran agree to promote implementation of comprehensive cooperation plan

Xinhua) 10:10, September 13, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Iranian officials came to a consensus on Thursday to strengthen bilateral relations and facilitate the implementation of various cooperation initiatives.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Ali Ahmadian, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters held in Russia's St. Petersburg.

In regard to China-Iran relations, Wang noted that China supports Iran's efforts to protect its national sovereignty, security, and dignity, as well as its opposition to external interference and excessive suppression, adding that China is ready to promote the stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Wang also stated that China supports Iran and other regional countries in resolving their disputes via communication and consultation, as well as continually improving regional relations.

Ahmadian underscored the new Iranian government's willingness to work with China to support the implementation of the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation plan and enhance overall practical collaboration in economic and trade investment, digital technology, cultural tourism, and other areas. In addition to that, Iran appreciates China's successful mediation of the Iran-Saudi dialogue in Beijing and affirms China's role as a major responsible country in the international community.

During their meeting, the two parties also discussed the Gaza situation, stressing the importance of fostering a durable ceasefire and complete military withdrawal, as well as resuming the "two-state solution" as soon as feasible.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)