Xi's special representative to attend memorial service for Iran's late president

Xinhua) 16:00, May 22, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing will attend the memorial service for Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on May 22, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

Zhang is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)