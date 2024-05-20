Home>>
Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on "hard landing" of helicopter carrying Iranian president
(Xinhua) 10:12, May 20, 2024
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over the "hard landing" of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hopes President Raisi and the others aboard are safe and sound, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The spokesperson said that China is closely following the situation and will provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran's rescue efforts.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.