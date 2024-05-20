Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on "hard landing" of helicopter carrying Iranian president

Xinhua) 10:12, May 20, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over the "hard landing" of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hopes President Raisi and the others aboard are safe and sound, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said that China is closely following the situation and will provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran's rescue efforts.

