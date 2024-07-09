Ties with China to continue under Iran's new administration: spokesman

Xinhua) 10:25, July 09, 2024

TEHRAN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday the country's relations with China would be enhanced and strengthened under the next administration in Tehran.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference while commenting on the future of the relations between Tehran and Beijing in view of Masoud Pezeshkian's election as Iran's new president.

Kanaani said Iran's relations with different countries, especially the friendly ones, would naturally be enhanced and strengthened with an eye on the common interests consistent with the general and established policies of the country's establishment.

He expressed hope that Iran's relations with friendly countries, including China, would be further promoted.

Kanaani said Iran's foreign policy was based on promoting constructive interaction with all those countries that were ready to, in a reciprocal and constructive approach while observing mutual respect, work towards the expansion of bilateral ties.

Pezeshkian, a reformist and former health minister, was declared Iran's next president on Saturday following a runoff election against principlist Saeed Jalili, a former chief negotiator in Iran's nuclear talks with world powers. Pezeshkian secured 16,384,403 votes compared to Jalili's 13,538,179.

