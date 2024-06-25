Envoy highlights China's dedication to restoring Iranian nuclear plan

UNITED NATIONS, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, emphasized on Monday that China remains committed to collaborating with relevant parties to swiftly reach an agreement on reinstating the implementation of the Iranian nuclear plan.

"Going forward, China will continue to work with all parties to ensure an early agreement on restoring the plan's implementation, to push for a political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, to safeguard the international non-proliferation regime, and strive tirelessly for peace and stability in the Middle East," Fu told the Security Council briefing on the Iranian nuclear issue.

"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a major achievement of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by the Security Council," Fu said, emphasizing the critical importance of the agreement.

The envoy stressed the urgency of achieving an "earlier breakthrough" in negotiations to restore JCPOA's implementation, which remains "deadlocked."

The ambassador highlighted four key observations. First, he emphasized the need to adhere to the goal of political and diplomatic settlement, urging parties to "step up dialogue and engagement" to resume JCPOA's complete and effective implementation.

He noted the crucial role of the EU as a coordinator and called on the United States to take responsibility, show goodwill, and create conditions conducive to the plan's prompt return to the right track.

Second, Fu criticized the "unilateral sanctions" imposed by the United States against Iran, describing them as detrimental to international fairness and justice.

He urged the United States to "swiftly lift its illegal sanctions" and create conditions for normalized trade and economic cooperation with Iran, paving the way for future negotiations.

Third, Fu called for fostering a positive atmosphere for negotiation, stating that "pressuring Iran does not help the matter."

Fourth, Fu addressed regional security issues, emphasizing that safeguarding JCPOA contributes to regional peace and stability.

He called on regional countries to uphold the concept of common security, mitigate tensions through dialogue, and build mutual trust.

Fu warned against exploiting the Iranian nuclear issue for geopolitical agendas, as this would disrupt negotiations and undermine diplomatic efforts.

The ambassador concluded by reaffirming China's commitment to multilateralism, fairness, and justice. "Safeguarding JCPOA means upholding multilateralism, means maintaining international fairness and justice, and means preserving the authority of this council."

