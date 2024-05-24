Senior Chinese legislator mourns late Iranian president at embassy

Xinhua) 13:26, May 24, 2024

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, mourned the passing of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Iranian embassy in China on Friday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of President Raisi to the Iranian government and people.

Li said that the Chinese government and people cherish the traditional friendship between China and Iran and are willing to work with Iran to push China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar thanked Li for his condolence, stressing that Iran is committed to promoting Iran-China cooperation and is willing to work with China to push for greater development of bilateral relations.

