Xi's special representative attends memorial service for Iran's late president

Xinhua) 09:20, May 23, 2024

TEHRAN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing on Wednesday attended the memorial service for Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran and met with Iran's Interim President Mohammad Mokhber.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, said that President Xi had sent a message of condolence following the unfortunate death of Raisi and appointed him as a special representative to attend the memorial service, which shows that Xi and the Chinese government attach great importance to China-Iran relations.

On behalf of Xi, Zhang expressed deep condolences over the unfortunate death of Raisi and sincere sympathy to the Iranian government and people as well as Raisi's family.

At this difficult time, the Chinese people stand firmly with the Iranian people, Zhang said, adding that he believes Iran will prevail over the temporary difficulties and continue advancing various national undertakings.

Zhang said that Raisi has made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity, and has made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

The unfortunate death of Raisi is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend, Zhang said, noting that China deeply regrets it.

The Chinese government and people cherish the traditional friendship with Iran, firmly support the Iranian government and people in safeguarding independence, stability and development, and are willing to work with the Iranian side to further deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

For his part, Mokhber expressed his deep gratitude to Xi for appointing Zhang Guoqing as his special representative to attend the memorial service.

Mokhber said that Iran will, as always, continue to develop relations with China and is willing to make joint efforts with China to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and elevate the Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)