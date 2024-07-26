Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend Iranian president's inauguration ceremony
(Xinhua) 16:04, July 26, 2024
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy Peng Qinghua will attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on July 30, at the invitation of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.
Peng is also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China appreciates Iranian president-elect's remarks on bilateral relations: spokesperson
- Ties with China to continue under Iran's new administration: spokesman
- Envoy highlights China's dedication to restoring Iranian nuclear plan
- Wang Yi meets Iranian acting FM on ties
- Senior Chinese legislator mourns late Iranian president at embassy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.