Xi's special envoy to attend Iranian president's inauguration ceremony

Xinhua) 16:04, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy Peng Qinghua will attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on July 30, at the invitation of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.

Peng is also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)