Iran lauds China-mediated reconciliation talks among Palestinian factions

Xinhua) 10:47, July 27, 2024

TEHRAN, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Friday said the recent China-mediated reconciliation meeting among different Palestinian factions in Beijing was a "valuable move."

"The recent meeting of Palestinian groups in Beijing was a valuable move in the right direction in line with achieving an agreement and national reconciliation," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Iran supports the Palestinians' cause and consensus among Palestinian groups, as well as their collective move towards the restoration of "their fundamental right to self-determination, full liberation of Palestinian lands, and establishment of an independent Palestinian state" with Jerusalem as its capital, he added.

At the invitation of the Chinese side, high-level representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held a reconciliation dialogue in Beijing from July 21 to 23, and inked a declaration on ending divisions and strengthening unity.

