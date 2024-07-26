Beijing's mediation hailed as key to ending Gaza conflict

16:00, July 26, 2024 By Jan Yumul and Mike Gu ( China Daily

The signing of a declaration in Beijing by representatives of Palestinian factions has been broadly hailed as an "exceptional success" in China's diplomatic efforts to create conditions for ending the protracted conflict in the Gaza Strip and promoting regional peace.

The declaration on ending division and strengthening unity was signed on Tuesday after three days of reconciliation talks among 14 Palestinian factions, including rivals Hamas and Fatah.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "very much welcomes" the signing of the declaration by Palestinian factions, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on Tuesday.

"The secretary-general encourages all factions to overcome their differences through dialogue and urges them to follow up on the commitments that were made in Beijing and the declaration they signed on to," Dujarric said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas "voiced profound appreciation of China's historical positions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people", according to Palestine's WAFA News Agency.

Sven Koopmans, the European Union's special representative for the Middle East peace process, said that China has "an important role in reconciliation based on the two-state solution and a halt to violence".

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote on social media platform X that the declaration signed in Beijing "represents a promising step toward achieving Palestinian solidarity, so crucial for realizing the rights of the Palestinian people".

He commended "the government of the People's Republic of China for facilitating talks "among Hamas, Fatah, and 12 other Palestinian factions.

Anwar said that international backing is essential for creating conditions for lasting peace in Gaza, and urged nations that have not yet voiced their support to recognize an independent State of Palestine and encourage such unity efforts.

"Malaysia stands ready to promote actively all measures toward that end," he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wrote on X that he applauded China "for securing this important diplomatic success".

The world "must stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and urge Israel to end its brazen violence", which has destroyed Gaza and killed around 40,000 innocent Palestinians in the past 10 months, Sharif said.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterates its call for a two-state solution that creates an independent State of Palestine with pre-1967 borders," he added.

The Foreign Ministry of Turkiye welcomed in a statement the gathering of Palestinian factions in Beijing and "their acceptance of a declaration aimed at achieving national unity", according to Turkiye's Anadolu Agency.

While welcoming the declaration, the Sultanate of Oman said this "highly needed goal" should be achieved by adhering to "relevant resolutions of international legitimacy", according to the Oman News Agency.

Dina Yulianti Sulaeman, director of the Indonesia Center for Middle East Studies, told China Daily that the success of 14 Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, in reaching an agreement "is due to China's impartial efforts", which "provide space for the Palestinian people to formulate what is best for them".

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)