Chinese embassy holds ceremony to celebrate 53rd anniversary of China-Iran ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Tehran celebrated the 53rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Iran with a ceremony on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu, Alaeddin Boroujerdi -- chairman of the Iran-China Friendship Association and a senior Iranian lawmaker -- and other association members attended the event.

Diplomatic relations between China and Iran were formally established on Aug. 16, 1971.

In his address, Cong noted that the friendship between China and Iran has strengthened over the years, highlighting a relationship that dates back more than 2,000 years. He stated that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have made significant progress and sustained strong development momentum.

Cong also mentioned that mutual political trust has deepened, practical cooperation has yielded new results, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have increased. He expressed satisfaction with the expansion of bilateral relations, pointing out that China has been Iran's largest trade partner for several years.

Boroujerdi commended the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations and emphasized that Iran's new administration would be committed to enhancing bilateral ties. He also expressed hope that Iran's role in the Belt and Road Initiative would be clearly defined and anticipated significant practical steps forward.

