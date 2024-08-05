Domestic comedy "Successor" continues to top China's box office chart

Xinhua) 10:26, August 05, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy "Successor" stayed atop the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland with a daily earning of 79.8 million yuan (about 11.18 million U.S. dollars) on Saturday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

Featuring comedy stars Shen Teng and Ma Li and directed by Yan Fei and Peng Damo, the film tells the story of a wealthy couple who deliberately fakes a challenging environment for their son in order to foster his personal growth.

It was followed by domestic historical drama "Decoded," which raked in 40.86 million yuan on its debut.

Coming in third was American action movie "Deadpool &Wolverine," with a box office of 26.08 million yuan on Saturday.

The total box office revenue of the Chinese mainland on Saturday stood at about 212.89 million yuan.

