Domestic comedy "Successor" continues to top China's box office chart
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy "Successor" stayed atop the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland with a daily earning of 79.8 million yuan (about 11.18 million U.S. dollars) on Saturday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.
Featuring comedy stars Shen Teng and Ma Li and directed by Yan Fei and Peng Damo, the film tells the story of a wealthy couple who deliberately fakes a challenging environment for their son in order to foster his personal growth.
It was followed by domestic historical drama "Decoded," which raked in 40.86 million yuan on its debut.
Coming in third was American action movie "Deadpool &Wolverine," with a box office of 26.08 million yuan on Saturday.
The total box office revenue of the Chinese mainland on Saturday stood at about 212.89 million yuan.
Photos
Related Stories
- Domestic comedy "Successor" continues to top China's box office chart
- "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
- "The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart
- Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" tops Chinese box office
- New Godzilla x Kong film stays atop Chinese box office
- China's Qingming holiday box office hits record high
- Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy leads Chinese box office
- Beijing International Film Festival to open mid-April
- Imported films shine in typically slow March box office
- "Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.