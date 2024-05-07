Home>>
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" tops Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 11:10, May 07, 2024
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" topped the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart again on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
Directed by celebrated Hong Kong director Soi Cheang and starring Louis Koo and Sammo Hung, the film grossed over 20.85 million yuan (about 2.94 million U.S. dollars) on the day.
It was followed by Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy," whose daily box office sales stood at 20.43 million yuan.
Domestic action picture "Formed Police Unit," which focuses on China's peacekeeping police missions on foreign soil, came in third with 11.15 million yuan of box office sales on Monday.
Photos
