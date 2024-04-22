Chinese film showcased in Kenya to spur Sino-Kenya ties

People watch the movie dubbed Chinese Mayors: Delivering Democracy in Nairobi, Kenya, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

NAIROBI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese film was on Sunday showcased in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya amid growing Sino-Kenya ties, winning accolades from members of the audience.

The movie, dubbed Chinese Mayors: Delivering Democracy, was one of the films screened during the ninth edition of the Out of Africa International Film Festival that serves as a platform to promote cultural exchanges through cinematic films.

Mumbi Hinga, director of the Out of Africa International Film Festival, said that this year's edition, which runs for four days, attracted 40 films from 35 countries across the world.

Hinga said that the Chinese film was selected by its panel of judges because it tackles the significant topic on how government officials remain accountable to the people through ensuring efficient delivery of public services.

"China has developed a unique system of governance that has resulted in rapid economic development for all citizens regardless of their diverse socio economic backgrounds," she added.

Elvis Kigen, who watched the 106-minute documentary, said that the film helped to debunk the myth that western democracies are a superior form of governance as compared to other systems across the world.

"The film showed that local Chinese government officials seek consensus and the opinion of the people before arriving at public spending priorities," Kigen added.

Dennis Muiruri, one of the audience members, noted that the mayors in China have embraced their role as the custodians of national wealth resulting in high levels of transparency in spending and utilizing government resources.

"We have seen high profile public officials being punished for corruption which deters leaders from misappropriating funds meant to uplift the lives of citizens," Muiruri added.

Ishmail Sunkunyia, after watching the documentary, advised African governments to emulate the style of governance practiced in China because of its effectiveness in protecting the rights of ethnic minorities.

