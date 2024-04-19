14th Beijing International Film Festival opens to boost cultural exchange

Xinhua) 08:45, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The 14th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) kicked off on Thursday in the Chinese capital, welcoming filmmakers from home and abroad to discuss movie development and promote cultural exchanges in the industry.

Members of 14th Tiantan Award jury of this year's BJIFF, led by Serbian director Emir Kusturica as jury president, appeared at the opening ceremony.

A total of 1,509 films from 118 countries and regions applied to the competition this year, with 15 selected to contend for the Tiantan Award.

Brazil was invited to be this year's guest of honor, as 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. Four Brazilian movies reflecting cultural and regional diversity have been selected for the festival.

Over the course of the nine-day event, more than 250 domestic and international films will be shown across 27 theaters in Beijing, and in its neighboring Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province.

Launched in 2011, the festival aims to boost exchange among global industry players. It has been attracting increasing international attention thanks to China's booming film market.

