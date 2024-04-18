New film honors Chinese artists' dedication to national survival

April 18, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A new film titled "Literature and Art in the War of Resistance" is set to premiere nationwide Friday, showcasing Chinese artists' dedication to national survival from 1931 to 1945.

The film portrays the struggles of Chinese artists during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression as they sought to save the country through literary and art endeavors.

The production illustrates the historical events by delving into the life stories of dozens of renowned Chinese artists, including writer Mao Dun, playwright Tian Han and composer Xian Xinghai.

According to the production team, the cast has likened their participation in the film to engaging in a transcendent dialogue with these artists across time and space. They underscored the profound patriotism and dedication to the artistic cause demonstrated by their predecessors.

The film is a co-production by the National Theater of China and China Film Co., Ltd.

