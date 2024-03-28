Imported films shine in typically slow March box office

16:46, March 28, 2024 By Zhang Yunlong ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- In the Chinese mainland film market, March is usually considered an "off-peak season" for box office revenue, with no major holidays and fewer local blockbuster releases.

However, this year's March proved to be anything but lackluster, as several imported films seized the market opportunity with strong word-of-mouth, achieving impressive grosses and showcasing the market's inclusivity and vitality.

Directed by Hong Kong helmer Wong Ching-po, Taiwan movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" opened on March 1, grossing a whopping 600-million-yuan (about 84.57 million U.S. dollars) to top March's box office chart, according to film data platform Maoyan.

It stars Ethan Juan as an ambitious criminal, who, upon discovering he is only Taiwan's third-most-wanted fugitive, embarks on a quest to overtake the top two.

Released a week later on March 8, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two" has raked in 320 million yuan for second place.

Both films boast strong audience scores of 8.1 and 8.3 on review site Douban.

In a rare feat for a low-budget import, "Pig" saw its March 8 single-day gross surpass the "Dune: Part Two's" debut numbers and has since maintained a daily lead over the highly anticipated "Dune" sequel, stunning analysts.

"Chinese mainland audiences will embrace any film, big or small, local or imported, as long as the story connects," says Dong Wenxin, a film industry observer and theater manager, offering a unique perspective on the result. "It's an opportunity-rich market."

Other imports striking a chord in March include DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda 4," (March 22 release), Legendary's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (day-and-date with the U.S. on March 29), and Palme d'Or winner "Anatomy of a Fall" (March 29).

Liu Peng, director of the Maoyan Research Institute, notes that fresh imported films "enrich options and contribute to the overall marketplace" during typically "quiet" March following the bustling Spring Festival moviegoing season. Past March hits like "Suzume," "Captain Marvel" and "Green Book" capitalized on the gap between major holidays.

While China Film Critics Association President Rao Shuguang deems imports "essential" for driving the Chinese mainland box office, he critiques Hollywood's "leaning too heavily on franchises and lacking creativity," though adding, "Hollywood's adaptability shouldn't be underestimated -- they may burst forth with new creativity."

Liu says "Dune: Part Two" has exceeded its predecessor in both box office and word-of-mouth, standing out as a "rare case" for an import outperforming expectations in recent years. However, the dense philosophical themes make it more inaccessible compared to the "easily comprehensible" appeal of "Pig," especially for moviegoers who lack knowledge of the first "Dune" film.

Maoyan data shows 66 percent of "Dune: Part Two's" gross derived from tier 1 and 2 cities, or bigger cities, while "Pig" saw 44 percent from tiers 3 and 4, or smaller cities, indicating broader "penetration."

Analysts credit "Pig's" topicality, as well as its raw depiction of crime -- a rarely seen edgy draw for local audiences -- for creating a dual impact with strong word-of-mouth and driving sensational performance.

