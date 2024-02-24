Home>>
Buoyed by holiday moviegoing, China's February box office hits 10 bln yuan
(Xinhua) 13:50, February 24, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Boosted by a record-breaking revenue of over 8 billion yuan during the Spring Festival holiday, which took place from Feb. 10 to 17, China's box office earnings for February have surpassed the impressive milestone of 10 billion yuan (approximately 1.41 billion U.S. dollars).
Data from film platforms Maoyan and Beacon reveals that the monthly box office revenue reached 10.18 billion yuan, with an additional 243 million yuan collected on Friday.
