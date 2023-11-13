Home>>
China's box office hits 50-bln-yuan milestone, returns to pre-pandemic level
(Xinhua) 13:30, November 13, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese film market on Monday hit the 50-billion-yuan (6.97 billion U.S. dollars) mark in annual box office revenue, signaling a remarkable recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This impressive feat, accomplished in 317 days, featured the triumph of domestic productions, which generated a staggering 83.4 percent of the total box office earnings, according to data from China Movie Database.
China's box office revenue last exceeded 50 billion yuan in 2019, achieving the milestone in just 276 days.
In 2022, the Chinese film market recorded total revenue of 30.07 billion yuan nationwide.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Milestone Chinese summer box office earnings inject confidence, mirror quality advances
- China's summer box office records 3-bln-yuan blockbuster duo for 1st time
- Diverse domestic film productions lead summer box office to record high
- China's box office soars to summer record
- China's summer box office hits nearly 8.79 bln yuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.