Home>>
"Article 20" still leads China's box office chart
(Xinhua) 15:45, March 03, 2024
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" continued to lead the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 51.16 million yuan (about 7.20 million U.S. dollars) on the day.
It was closely followed by Taiwan action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon," which grossed 48.42 million yuan on its second screening day. Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in third with a daily revenue of 46.20 million yuan.
Saturday's box office earnings totalled 213.68 million yuan.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's box office hits 50-bln-yuan milestone, returns to pre-pandemic level
- Buoyed by holiday moviegoing, China's February box office hits 10 bln yuan
- China starts 2024 with record New Year's Day holiday box office
- Festive frenzy drives China's New Year holiday box office to record high
- China's 2023 box office earnings exceed 54.9 bln yuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.