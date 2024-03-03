"Article 20" still leads China's box office chart

Xinhua) 15:45, March 03, 2024

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" continued to lead the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 51.16 million yuan (about 7.20 million U.S. dollars) on the day.

It was closely followed by Taiwan action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon," which grossed 48.42 million yuan on its second screening day. Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in third with a daily revenue of 46.20 million yuan.

Saturday's box office earnings totalled 213.68 million yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)