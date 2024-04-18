New Godzilla x Kong film stays atop Chinese box office

Xinhua) 10:54, April 18, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film generated 6.64 million yuan (about 934,948 U.S. dollars) on the 20th day of its release.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 5.83 million yuan in box office revenue.

The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" took third place, raking in 2.43 million yuan of daily box office revenue.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 24.69 million yuan.

