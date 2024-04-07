Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy leads Chinese box office

Xinhua) 11:16, April 07, 2024

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- "The Boy and the Heron," an animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, continued to top the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The Oscar-winning film raked in 74.83 million yuan (about 10.55 million U.S. dollars) on the fourth day of its theatrical run on the Chinese mainland.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, came in second with a daily box office revenue of 50.15 million yuan.

It was followed by animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" with a daily box office revenue of 12.82 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Saturday totaled 176.18 million yuan.

