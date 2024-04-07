Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy leads Chinese box office
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- "The Boy and the Heron," an animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, continued to top the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The Oscar-winning film raked in 74.83 million yuan (about 10.55 million U.S. dollars) on the fourth day of its theatrical run on the Chinese mainland.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, came in second with a daily box office revenue of 50.15 million yuan.
It was followed by animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" with a daily box office revenue of 12.82 million yuan.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Saturday totaled 176.18 million yuan.
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Commentary: New Hollywood movie: China-made cranes are spies
- "Article 20" stays atop China's box office chart
- Beijing International Film Festival to open mid-April
- "Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart
- Imported films shine in typically slow March box office
- Feature: China's top-grossing female director shows Hollywood charm with new comedy hit
- Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two" tops China's box office chart
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.