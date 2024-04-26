5th China Australia Int'l Film Festival scheduled for November

Xinhua) 10:17, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Australia International Film Festival (CAIFF) is set to return later this year after cancellations over the past several years, announced the organizer on Thursday.

At a press conference held on the sidelines of the 14th Beijing International Film Festival, Liu Xiuhua, chairwoman of CAIFF's co-organizer VAC International Group, said that the 5th CAIFF is to be held in Adelaide, capital of South Australia, from Nov. 14 to 17, and is expected to enhance cultural exchanges between China and Australia.

CAIFF brings Chinese movies to Australia and provides a platform for those from the film industry in the two countries to discuss and collaborate. It was initiated in 2014 as an annual event before being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was started as a bridge for people-to-people exchanges between China and Australia," said Yu Lu, chairwoman of the AC Culture Group which co-organizes the event. "It is our wish for CAIFF to continue this year to boost the relationship of the two countries."

Luan Guozhi is a former senior Chinese official who was in charge of films when the CAIFF started. He noted that the event has helped promote Chinese culture and art overseas.

Renowned Chinese film director Yin Li had been a member of the jury for awards at the CAIFF twice. "In the past decade, Chinese film industry developed rapidly," he said. "I believe that the 5th CAIFF could bring more excellent Chinese movies to Australia and get more talent in this industry involved."

