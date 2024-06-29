"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

Xinhua) 14:12, June 29, 2024

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Domestic drama "Moments We Shared" stayed on top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film generated a daily revenue of 26.54 million yuan (about 3.72 million U.S. dollars), amounting its total box office to 285 million yuan.

It was followed by Hong Kong-set action movie "Customs Frontline," which generated a daily box office earning of 24.36 million yuan on the first of screening.

American sci-fi "A Quiet Place: Day One" came in third with a daily earning of 21.8 million yuan on the day.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Friday stood at about 99.79 million yuan.

