"The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 25, 2024
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" stayed on top of the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 8.35 million yuan (about 1.17 million U.S. dollars) on the day. It has generated an accumulated revenue of 663 million yuan since its release on May 1.
It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" with 7.43 million yuan of daily box office sales.
Domestic crime film "Three Old Boys" that made debut on Friday came in third with a daily earning of 5.37 million yuan.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 42.96 million yuan on Friday.
