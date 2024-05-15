10th France-China Film Festival kicks off in Paris
Chinese actor Huang Bo attends the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)
Actor Kris Phillips Fei Xiang attends the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)
French director Jean-Jacques Annaud attends the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)
Photos
