10th France-China Film Festival kicks off in Paris

Xinhua) 10:41, May 15, 2024

Chinese actor Huang Bo attends the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Actor Kris Phillips Fei Xiang attends the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

French director Jean-Jacques Annaud attends the opening ceremony of the 10th France-China Film Festival in Paris, France, May 13, 2024. The 10th France-China Film Festival kicked off in Paris on Monday. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)