Shanghai International Film Festival to feature French film week

Xinhua) 10:01, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A French film week will be held as a part of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, scheduled from June 14 to 23, organizers told a press conference on Tuesday.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, the event is curated to showcase the charm of contemporary French movies, said the organizers.

According to the press conference, this year's festival will feature a sci-fi film week centering around artificial intelligence. The event is expected to provide audiences with a diverse cinematic experience of AI-themed classics and recent releases.

In addition, the sci-fi film week will host special forums to explore how the development of artificial intelligence can propel the film industry forward.

