2024 Chinese Film Week in Romania kicks off in Bucharest

Xinhua) 10:03, May 17, 2024

Guests cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Chinese Film Week in Bucharest, Romania, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Chinese Film Week in Romania kicked off on Wednesday at the Hollywood Multiplex Cinema Hall of Bucharest Mall, as part of cultural events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Romania.

The event, which runs until Sunday, features five notable Chinese films: Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms, 30,000 Miles from Chang'an, Never Say Never, Endless Journey and Lost in the Stars. Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms of the Fengshen Trilogy directed by Wu Ershan was the opening film.

Hosted by the China National Film Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Romania, and co-organized by the China Movie Channel and the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, this film week is part of broader cultural celebrations.

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Han Chunlin emphasized the significance of film in fostering friendship and cultural understanding between the two nations. He expressed the hope that Romanian audiences would gain insights into China's history and culture through the films.

Irina Cajal, undersecretary of state of the Romanian Culture Ministry, highlighted the growing cultural cooperation between Romania and China. She noted that recent joint projects have enhanced mutual appreciation and understanding.

Ma Jia, vice president of China Movie Channel, and Dan Krizbai, deputy director of Romanian National Film Archives, also expressed their expectations for the positive prospects for future collaborations in the film industry. They expressed the hope that the film week would further strengthen industry ties and lay a foundation for more cooperative projects.

Irina Cajal, undersecretary of state of the Romanian Culture Ministry, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Chinese Film Week in Bucharest, Romania, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Dan Krizbai, deputy director of Romanian National Film Archives, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Chinese Film Week in Bucharest, Romania, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

