Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese mainland box office chart

Xinhua) 09:02, May 20, 2024

Audiences buy popcorn and drinks at a cinema in Yubei District of Chongqing, southwest China, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" claimed the top spot on the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 20.11 million yuan (about 2.83 million U.S. dollars) on the 18th day of its release.

It was followed by domestic crime thriller "Hovering Blade" with 18.55 million yuan of daily box office sales.

Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third with a daily earning of 17.2 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 111.49 million yuan on Saturday.

