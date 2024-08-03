Domestic comedy "Successor" continues to top China's box office chart

Xinhua) 13:40, August 03, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy "Successor" stayed atop the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland with a daily earning of 50.44 million yuan (about 7.07 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

Featuring comedy stars Shen Teng and Ma Li and directed by Yan Fei and Peng Damo, the film tells the story of a wealthy couple who deliberately fakes a challenging environment for their son in order to foster his personal growth.

It was followed by American action movie "Deadpool & Wolverine," which raked in 18.03 million yuan on its eighth day of screening.

Coming in third was the historical drama "Decoded," with a box office of 16.74 million yuan during its preview screening on Friday.

The total box office revenue of the Chinese mainland on Friday stood at about 114.5 million yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)