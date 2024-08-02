Xi stresses enhancing Party building in instructions to central Party and state departments

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has recently issued important instructions on how central Party and state departments should study and implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and promote the high-quality development of Party building. Xi noted that studying and implementing the guiding principles well is and will continue to be a major political task for the whole Party and the entire country at the present and for some time to come. As the vanguards in executing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, central Party and state departments should lead by example in comprehensively studying, publicizing, and putting into action the guiding principles from the plenary session.

Xi stressed that on the new journey of the new era, it is necessary for the central Party and state departments to adhere to and strengthen the overall leadership of the Party and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, deeply understand and grasp the theme, major principles, major measures and fundamental guarantees of further comprehensively deepening reform, and take the lead and set an example in further comprehensively deepening reform and promoting Chinese modernization. It is imperative to thoroughly implement the important ideas of the CPC Central Committee on Party building and the important ideas of the Party's self-reform, sum up and make good use of the practical experience of implementing the spirit of the Party building work conference of central Party and state departments, and deepen the reform of the Party building system. It is imperative to take the lead in ensuring the "Two Upholds," furthering theory study, consolidating the foundation at the primary level, and improving conduct, enforcing discipline and fighting against corruption. It is necessary to comprehensively improve the quality of Party building in central Party and state departments, lead by example in the in-depth study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, maintaining a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee, and resolutely implementing its decisions and arrangements, and build these departments into role models. The Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions (WCCPSI) must fulfill its duties more effectively, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, and do a good job in implementing policies and plans, taking new responsibilities and making new achievements in promoting high-quality development through high-quality Party building.

The symposium on studying and implementing the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and promoting high-quality development of Party building in central Party and state departments was held in Beijing on July 31. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the WCCPSI, attended the meeting, conveyed important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping, and delivered a speech.

Cai pointed out that the central Party and state departments should strengthen their political standing, study and implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping. It is imperative to gain a profound understanding of the significance of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, fully understand the new ideas, new viewpoints, and new judgments put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping on comprehensively deepening reform, and gain a good command of what the resolution adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is all about, so as to align thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee's decisions and arrangements. He emphasized the need for central Party and state departments to do what they should in fulfilling missions and tasks, firmly follow the correct political direction, make sure those in charge take responsibility, effectively implement reform measures, and adopt scientific methods. It is crucial to fully motivate Party organizations, members and officials at all levels to proactively and creatively promote reform and development, so as to implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session with a strong sense of responsibility.

He highly commended what all departments have done and achieved in recent years in implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speeches and directives concerning Party building in central Party and state departments. He noted that Party organizations, members and officials at all levels within central Party and state departments should enhance political loyalty and improve capabilities to do political work. They should have a thorough understanding of the decisive significance of the "Two Establishments," and constantly strengthen awareness of the "Four Consciousnesses" and "Four Confidences," thus taking the lead in ensuring the "Two Upholds."

It is essential to promote the study of the Party's new theories, improve the long-term mechanism for officials to forge inner strength, acquire wisdom, rectify conduct and improve work performance through study, and strengthen the education of and guidance on young officials so that they can play their due roles well. It is imperative to not only make up deficiencies but also improve work quality and functions to consolidate the foundation at the primary level. Efforts should be continued to combat corruption, refine the systems and mechanisms for tackling pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and establish a discipline education mechanism that combines regular study with intensive study. Responsibilities for Party building must be placed on specific persons in the departments, and the compulsory constraints of institutions must be further intensified, so as to promote the high-quality development of Party building in central Party and state departments through deepening related institutional reform. Such endeavors will provide strong guarantee for further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

